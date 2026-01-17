WATCH TV LIVE

Giants Take Prez's Advice, Hire Trump-Backed Harbaugh

Saturday, 17 January 2026 05:34 PM EST

John Harbaugh agreed to a five-year contract to be the New York Giants' new head coach, according to multiple media reports Saturday.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier this week that the contract could be worth as much as $100 million.

The 63-year-old head coach was only out of work eight days after the Baltimore Ravens fired him over the phone last week, ending their 18-year partnership after missing the playoffs.

On Jan. 10, President Donald Trump lobbied the Giants to bring Harbaugh aboard, writing on Truth Social, "The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh - And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!"

Harbaugh was ⁠at New York's facility Wednesday for his only in-person interview after spending time with personnel executive Chris Mara ​on Sunday. Mara, the son of Giants co-chairman John Mara, had lunch and what he said was an informal meeting at Harbaugh's home.

ESPN reported that Harbaugh did plenty of homework on the franchise to the extent ⁠of receiving assurances from Brian Daboll he would be working with a quality organization. Daboll was fired in November.

After leading the Ravens to the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons on the ⁠job, Harbaugh and Baltimore went 8-9 ​in 2025. The ⁠Ravens missed a last-second field-goal attempt in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a kick that would have sent them to the playoffs had it been made. But owner Steve Bisciotti said this week that even if the field goal had gone through, Harbaugh might have only stayed ⁠with the ​team for another week.

Harbaugh amassed a 180-113 regular-season mark as Baltimore's coach, plus a 13-11 playoff record. He guided the Ravens to the Super Bowl championship after the 2012 season, beating the San Francisco 49ers (coached by his brother Jim, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers) for the title.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


