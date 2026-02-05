Cornyn Pushes Harsher DUI Penalties for Illegals

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said his Stop Illegal Aliens Drunk Driving Act would toughen penalties for illegal migrants who commit drunk driving offenses resulting in serious injury or death.

In an opinion piece published Thursday in the Daily Caller, Cornyn announced his bill, arguing the measure is necessary to protect Americans and close what he describes as dangerous gaps in immigration enforcement.

Under the proposed legislation, illegal migrants convicted of driving while intoxicated or driving under the influence that results in death or serious bodily injury would be classified as aggravated felons under federal law.

Cornyn said the designation would allow authorities to arrest, detain, and remove offenders from the United States.

The bill would also mandate detention for those convicted and impose penalties for future immigration violations. According to Cornyn, illegal migrants who commit such offenses and later attempt to re-enter the country could face prison sentences of up to 20 years.

"Specifically, any illegal alien who is convicted of a DWI or DUI that results in death or serious bodily injury of another individual would face mandatory detention and could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison for attempting illegal re-entry into the United States," he wrote.

Cornyn's proposal goes further by permanently barring those offenders from receiving legal immigration status. He argued that deportation alone is insufficient and that permanent exclusion is necessary to prevent repeat offenses.

"It's not enough to simply deport these criminal aliens; we must stop them from ever entering our country again," Cornyn wrote, warning that future violations would be met with "the full wrath of the American justice system."

The Texas senator framed the legislation as part of a broader effort to combat illegal immigration and violent crime, criticizing what he called the "status quo" of federal enforcement.

He argued that allowing illegal migrants who commit serious drunk driving offenses to remain in or re-enter the country puts innocent lives at risk.

"As the father of two daughters, I know firsthand that there are few moments in life as scary as handing your 16-year-old a pair of car keys," he wrote.

"The world is a dangerous place, but our roads can be safer if we pass the Stop Illegal Aliens Drunk Driving Act. My message to potential offenders is clear: If you enter the country illegally and harm innocent citizens, we will find you, we will punish you, and we will make sure you never step foot on American soil again."

The Stop Illegal Aliens Drunk Driving Act comes amid renewed debate in Congress over border security, immigration enforcement, and public safety.

Cornyn did not specify when the bill could receive a vote.