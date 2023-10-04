Biden to Announce $9 Billion More in Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden plans to announce Wednesday his administration has approved an additional $9 billion in student debt relief for 125,000 borrowers, the White House said.

Biden has said he will pursue new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans after the Supreme Court blocked his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

The president's announcement, planned for 1 p.m. ET at the White House, will bring the total approved debt cancellation by the Biden administration to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans, the White House said.

According to a White House fact sheet, the new measures include: