CBS News Poll: Biden Leads Trump With Young Voters

Voters under 30 overwhelmingly support President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

Biden leads Trump 61% to 38%, according to the poll, with voters saying abortion, climate change, and race and diversity are the issues they are most passionate about.

The poll found 57% of voters said abortion is a major factor in their vote, 54% said climate change, while 52% said race and diversity. Those three issues weighed less heavily on older voters, according to the poll.

Young voters also overwhelmingly approve of Biden canceling student loans, with 72% approving compared to 28% disapproving, according to the polls.

Only 26% of voters said Biden understands their needs and concerns compared to 20% for Trump.

Turnout may be an issue for young voters, with 66% saying they plan to vote in the 2024 election. The poll found 95% of those 65 and older said they would vote.

The poll was conducted among 2,460 U.S. adults from June 17-21, including 743 in the 18-29-year age group. The margin of error for the total sample is 2.8 percentage points, and the margin of error for the 18-29 age group is 5.2 percentage points.