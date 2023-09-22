CNN Poll: Biden Leads Trump in New Hampshire

President Joe Biden has a 12-point advantage over former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup in New Hampshire, according to a new CNN/University of New Hampshire poll.

The survey found that a 52% majority of potential 2024 Granite State voters would back Biden in a rematch, compared to 40% who say they would favor Trump. Only 8% said they were unsure or would support someone else.

That’s a wider edge for the incumbent Democrat president than most recent national polling has found, with surveys largely showing a dead heat between the two.

About six in 10 New Hampshire residents, or 62%, say they would be dissatisfied or worse off if Trump won the 2024 presidential election, with 56% expressing anger at the possibility. If Biden won, 56% said they’d be dissatisfied or worse and 38% said they’d be angry. About one-fifth of voters say they would not be satisfied with either outcome.

According to the poll, Biden’s advantage in a New Hampshire mulligan is partly the result of stronger support from within his own party: 94% of Democrats in the state now say they’d back him. On the Republican side, 79% currently say they’d support Trump.

The survey found a sizeable enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans over the prospect of a Biden or Trump presidency. While about eight in 10 New Hampshire Democrats say they’d be satisfied to see Biden reelected, just 31% reported being enthusiastic about the prospect.

That number fell to 19% among Democrats younger than 50. By contrast, 53% of Republicans say they would be enthusiastic about another Trump term.

Despite the lack of enthusiasm among Democrat voters, Biden remains the presumptive party nominee in the state’s primary, garnering the support of 78% of likely Democrat primary voters. Support for challengers Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer, and Marianne Williamson, a self-help author, are at 9% and 6%, respectively. According to the poll, the majority of Democrat primary voters say their minds are definitely made up, including 75% of Biden supporters.

Traditionally the first in the nation, New Hampshire has not yet set a date for its 2024 primary. According to Time, it is widely expected to set a January date, which would violate the Democratic National Committee’s rules. Biden would likely not appear on the ballot if that were the case; however, 69% of Biden supporters say they would write him in.

The poll was conducted Sept. 14-18 and surveyed 2,107 New Hampshire adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.