WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jewish museum shooting | suspect | victim

Witnesses: Jewish Museum Shooting Suspect Mistaken for Victim

Thursday, 22 May 2025 06:34 AM EDT

A gunman who killed two people outside a Jewish museum in Washington on Wednesday was initially mistaken for a victim of the shooting and allowed into the building, witnesses said.

"We heard gunshots and then a man comes in and he looks really distressed. People are talking to him and trying to calm him down," Katie Kalisher, who said she was inside the museum when the attack happened, told U.S. media.

"Eventually, he comes over to where I was seated, and I was literally like 'do you need any water? Are you OK?'"

Witness Yoni Kalin said that a security guard "happened to let this guy in" the building.

"I guess they were thinking that he was a victim," he said.

"He was in shock, and you know, some of the people at the event brought him water. They sat him down. 'Are you OK? Were you shot? What happened?' And he's like 'somebody call the cops.'"

The man was then detained after he produced a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf from his bag and claimed responsibility for the shooting, the witnesses said.

"'I did it. I did this for Gaza'," Kalisher quoted him as saying.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago.

Israel's foreign ministry named the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who both worked at the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter told reporters the young staffers were a couple and that Lischinsky was planning to propose to Milgrim.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A gunman who killed two people outside a Jewish museum in Washington on Wednesday was initially mistaken for a victim of the shooting and allowed into the building, witnesses said. "We heard gunshots...
jewish museum shooting, suspect, victim
252
2025-34-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved