JetBlue Resumes Operations After Airbus Software Modifications, Flags Capacity Impact

Low-cost U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways said on Tuesday it had completed the required software updates on its A320 and A321 fleet, in relation to Airbus' recall of the same last week, and had resumed normal operations.

JetBlue joins dozens of airlines from Asia to the U.S. that have carried out a snap software retrofit ordered by Airbus and mandated by global regulators, after a vulnerability to solar flares emerged in an October mid-air incident on a JetBlue A320.

The airline, which operates an all-Airbus fleet, flagged a capacity reduction by 0.25% in available seat miles for the fourth quarter, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

It also noted an impact on operational performance for the quarter by one point, owing to Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and government-shutdown-related cancellations in early November.