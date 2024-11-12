WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jetblue | haiti | flights | airline | faa | safety

JetBlue Halts Haiti Flights Through Dec. 2 After Being Struck by Bullet

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:21 AM EST

JetBlue Airways said late Monday it will extend a halt to all flights to and from Haiti through Dec. 2 after damage from a bullet to a plane returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered.

Earlier on Monday, a Spirit Airlines flight destined for the Haitian capital was struck by gunfire, forcing it to be diverted to the neighboring Dominican Republic. That incident had prompted JetBlue and American Airlines to cancel all flights through Thursday.

JetBlue said its Flight 935 arrived later Monday in New York without reporting any issues but a post-flight inspection later identified the aircraft’s exterior had been struck by a bullet.

"We are actively investigating this incident in collaboration with relevant authorities," JetBlue said, citing the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti in its decision to extend flight cancellations through early December.

Spirit said in a statement its plane had been damaged and taken out of commission upon landing in the northern Dominican city of Santiago. A flight attendant was injured in the incident, while no passengers were harmed.

All flights in and out of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince have been halted, the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. embassy said Monday.

The FAA said two other flights bound for Toussaint were diverted as a precaution.

Spirit said it had suspended flights to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, in Haiti's north, "pending further evaluation."

The passengers aboard the Spirit flight on Monday will be taken back in another aircraft to Fort Lauderdale, where the flight departed from, Spirit said.

Armed gangs in Haiti's capital have shot at aircraft in recent weeks as the security situation deteriorates. Last month, a U.N. helicopter was hit by gunfire over Port-au-Prince.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
JetBlue Airways said late Monday it will extend a halt to all flights to and from Haiti through Dec. 2 after damage from a bullet to a plane returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered.
jetblue, haiti, flights, airline, faa, safety
278
2024-21-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved