Jesse Jackson Once Promoted Trump

The late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson on at least two occasions praised his "friend" Donald Trump for helping to promote "diversity" on Wall Street and his "will to risk to make things better."

Video from Rainbow PUSH Coalition events shows Jackson publicly thanking Trump for providing office space and supporting minority inclusion in business — remarks that stand in contrast to years of accusations from critics who have labeled Trump racially insensitive.

In a 1998 appearance, Jackson told a crowd: "I do want to express thanks to you Donald Trump for being with us tonight. We need your building skills, your gusto, your rent package for people on Wall Street who represent diversity and we thank you for coming tonight. Let's give Donald Trump a big hand."

In another clip, Jackson described Trump as "a friend" and praised his seriousness behind a flashy public persona.

"He is deceptive in that his social style is of such one can miss his seriousness and his commitment," Jackson said. "When we opened this Wall Street Project and we talked about it you gave us space at 40 Wall Street ... in terms of reaching out and being inclusive he's done that, too."

Jackson also credited Trump for supporting him during his presidential campaigns in the 1980s, when others dismissed his candidacy.

"When I ran for the presidency in '84 and '88 and many others thought it was either laughable or something to avoid he came to our business meeting here in New York because he has this sense of the curious and a will to risk and make things better," Jackson said.

Trump, speaking at the event, highlighted minority participation in his construction projects.

"A large percentage of the people and especially in construction that are building these great jobs are Black and minorities and I'm very proud of it," Trump said, noting that close to 25% of workers on his projects were minorities.

The resurfaced remarks have drawn attention following Jackson's death Tuesday at age 84.

Trump offered his "deepest sympathies and condolences" to Jackson's family, calling him "a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.'"

Trump also recalled providing office space to Jackson's Rainbow Coalition in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street and pointed to policy initiatives such as long-term funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and criminal justice reform.

While Trump has frequently been criticized by political opponents over race-related issues, Jackson’s words highlight a more complex relationship in which the civil rights leader publicly acknowledged Trump’s efforts on economic inclusion and minority opportunity.