Domestic Terrorist Donated $1K to Rep. Nadler's Campaign

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., received a $1,000 campaign contribution from ex-convict and left-wing domestic terrorist Susan Rosenberg, for whom he helped obtain a presidential pardon 20 years earlier, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Rosenberg's contribution came in June 2021, months after the Capitol Hill riots, an event that Nadler pinned on "right-wing extremists" and "terrorists" who he accused of trying to overthrow the government. Rosenberg was convicted in 1985 for her role with domestic terrorists who tried to overthrow the government in 1983.

Rosenberg also contributed to members of the left-leaning cadre of lawmakers known as "the Squad," according to the Free Beacon. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accepted $410; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., took $362; Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Summer Lee, D.-Pa., also accepted donations, according to the report.

All have accused former President Donald Trump of trying to "overthrow our government."

Rosenberg was sentenced to 58 years in prison after getting caught with 740 pounds of dynamite and weapons, including a submachine gun, according to the Free Beacon. She admitted to intending to supply the explosives for politically motivated bombings as part of the female-led Marxist-Leninist group called the May 19th Communist Organization (M19). Rosenberg was also accused of planting the bomb outside the U.S. Senate chamber in 1983 in an attempt to assassinate Republican senators, according to the report.

Rosenberg was also charged in bombings at the U.S. National War College and the New York Patrolmen's Benevolent Association building, but all charges, including those from the Capitol bombing, were dropped as part of a plea deal by other members of M19, according to reports then.

Through Nadler's efforts, Bill Clinton pardoned Rosenberg on his last day in office in 2001 after two terms as president, cutting short her sentence by 42 years.

Rosenberg was pardoned despite protests from current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., police groups and then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. During a 2011 interview, Nadler said he responded with "so?" when told by prison officials of Rosenberg's ongoing terrorist affiliations while in prison, according to the Beacon.

Rosenberg was also linked to the 1981 robbery of a Brinks armored truck by the left-wing Weather Underground that resulted in the murders of two police officers and a security guard. She was not tried, however.

Giuliani, then the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, opted not to proceed, given her conviction and 58-year sentence, of which she served just 16 years, according to The New York Times.

But it was Nadler in June 2021, the same month of Rosenberg's reported donation, who decried "white nationalism and far-right extremism" for the Jan. 6 riots.