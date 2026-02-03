Jeanine Pirro Walks Back Comments on D.C. Gun Owners

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro attempted to walk back controversial remarks she made earlier in the week warning that anyone who brought a gun into Washington, D.C., "is going to jail," amid a broader debate over gun rights within the Trump administration.

In a social media post Tuesday, Pirro said, "I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment. I have guns myself, long guns, hand guns, and I'm a proud high-heeled gun owner."

She emphasized that she supports lawful firearm possession and noted that "Washington, D.C. law requires handguns be licensed in the District with the Metropolitan Police Department to be carried into our community."

Pirro added, "We're focused on individuals who are unlawfully carrying guns and will continue building on that momentum to keep our communities safe."

"We're taking guns off the street, illegal guns in the hands of criminals who want to use those guns to victimize law abiding citizens," she said, stressing, "There's a big difference here. You're responsible. You follow the laws. You're not going to have a problem with me."

Pirro's clarification follows her Monday interview on Fox News, where she declared, "You bring a gun into the district, you mark my words, you're going to jail. I don't care if you have a license in another district."

Her initial comments drew sharp criticism from gun rights advocates and Republican lawmakers, reflecting broader tensions within the Trump administration over gun policy.

In recent weeks, the killing of Minnesota protester Alex Pretti, a legally armed civilian fatally shot by federal agents, has put pressure on the administration's messaging, with some officials and President Donald Trump himself offering mixed signals on gun ownership and law enforcement's role in such incidents.

The episode illustrates the challenges the administration faces balancing enforcement of local regulations in D.C. with staunch Second Amendment support, especially as pro-gun groups and conservative allies push back on statements perceived as hostile to gun rights.

The National Association for Gun Rights posted, "Unacceptable and intolerable comments by a sitting US attorney. Bureaucrats act like the 2A does not exist and brag about jailing people for exercising their rights."