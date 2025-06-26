JB Pritzker Announces Bid for 3rd Term as Illinois Governor

Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a third term as Illinois' Democrat governor. On Thursday, he kicked off his campaign with multiple stops across the state and released an announcement video outlining his vision. "I'm ready for the fight ahead," Pritzker said.

One of the targets of a potential third term for Pritzker is President Donald Trump. Pritzker has been a vocal opponent of Trump's policies. At a June 12 hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Pritzker challenged U.S. border czar Tom Homan over Trump's immigration enforcement orders and deporting illegal aliens. Pritzker told the committee, "I have the highest duty to protect the people of my state, and indeed, if Tom Homan were to come to try to arrest us, me, rather, I can say first of all that he can try."

He said Trump administration policies are frightening and terrorizing the people of Illinois and that he "would rather he (Homan) came and arrested me than do that to the people of my state."

The governor said in his announcement message that "Their (Trump's) tariffs are hurting farmers and small businesses. They're stripping away healthcare from seniors and working families, and proposing even bigger deficits than before, all to give big tax breaks to the wealthy."

Politico reported that Pritzker's agitation over Trump is adding to speculation that even if he were to win a third term, he may make a run for the presidency in 2028.

Pritzker has not announced a potential running mate. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in April announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate to fill the seat of Sen. Dick Durbin who is retiring.