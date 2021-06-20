Ex-Detroit Police Chief: 'No Surprise' Cops Quitting In Face Of Reforms

It’s “no surprise” police officers are quitting “in large numbers” around the country as gun violence increases amid bail reforms and “failed leadership,” Detroit’s former chief of police said Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” ex-chief James Craig railed at the “common threat” at work in many of the nation’s big cities that has helped fuel a large increase in the number of cops either quitting or retiring.

“The courts are not using common sense,” he said. “They’re putting violent, predatory criminals back in our communities. That's the common thread we see in all of our cities.”

“The other big issue, some of the mayors in the cities are failing miserably,” he continued. “Just look at Chicago. [Mayor] Lori Lightfoot talks about what's dangerous… the cops are dangerous? No, she's dangerous. People who live in the most vulnerable communities in Chicago… vulnerable communities, who speaks to them? Who's protecting them? They want effective policing.”

“And lastly, we can talk about the failed leadership, but where's the support for the men and women, this anti-police rhetoric? It is not a surprise that police officers are leaving in large numbers.”

According to Craig, the move to reform the system isn’t at fault.

“Bail reform is an absolute failure,” he said. “Let's try to work on reforming the system. But when you start letting violent criminals out, who does that impact mostly?”

There’s “no secret to what works,” Craig added.

“What will work is support the men and women who serve with dignity, courageously every single day,” he said. “And it's just not happening. So let's talk about qualified immunity” — protecting officers from civil lawsuits in cases of excessive force and unreasonable searches.

Craig noted the New York City Council ended qualified immunity for police officers, “so is there a surprise that NYPD officers are leaving in large numbers that Chicago [Police Department] officers are leaving in large numbers? We're not coming together on this. Who speaks to these men and women?”

