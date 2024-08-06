WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jacob chansley | qanon shaman | doj | jan. 6

Judge to Feds: Return Personal Items to 'QAnon Shaman'

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 06:16 PM EDT

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, on Monday ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to return the spear-tipped flagpole and horned headdress worn by the man dubbed the "QAnon Shaman," who served a 41-month prison sentence following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Royce Lamberth, a Ronald Reagan appointee, rejected claims by prosecutors that Jacob Chansley's items might still be needed as evidence.

"Since the government has not established that it still needs these items as evidence and has not sought their forfeiture, the Court will grant Mr. Chansley's motion," Lamberth ruled, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

In a post Monday on X, Chansley wrote: "Judge Lamberth has my respect & gratitude, his ruling is just & impartial. He is simply requiring the government to follow the law as it is written."

Chansley, 37, was one of the first protesters to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 and among the first to be indicted. His horned fur hat, bare chest, face paint, and spear-tipped American flagpole made him one of the more recognizable figures during the chaos at the Capitol. He also carried an electric megaphone and encouraged others during the protest. It was not known if the megaphone was seized or will be returned.

He pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of obstruction of an official preceding and was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

"Mr. Chansley has completed his prison sentence and much of his term of supervised release," Lamberth wrote in his decision, according to the Post. "Now, he has moved for the return of his property seized and still held by the government, including his spear and helmet."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge in Washington, D.C, on Monday ordered the DOJ to return the spear-tipped flagpole and horned headdress worn by the man dubbed the "QAnon Shaman," who served a 41-month prison sentence following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.
jacob chansley, qanon shaman, doj, jan. 6
291
2024-16-06
Tuesday, 06 August 2024 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved