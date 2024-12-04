WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ivf | military | tammy duckworth | donald trump | in vitro fertilization

Sen. Duckworth to Trump: Expand IVF for Military

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:46 AM EST

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wants President-elect Donald Trump to support legislation that would expand IVF access for military families.

Duckworth wrote a letter to Trump, encouraging him to endorse provisions in the annual defense policy bill that would expand TRICARE coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility services for military families, Politico reported.

Trump vowed that insurance — or the government — would cover IVF costs after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos are people.

"He made a promise," Duckworth told Politico. "I was super excited when he made that campaign promise."

The House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) include provisions that would offer IVF and other fertility coverage on par with what federal employees receive, Politico reported. Duckworth, though, is worried Republicans could still attempt to take it out of the bill despite the bipartisan support.

"As the leader of the Republican Party, it would be appropriate for you to exercise your influence to prevent Congressional Republicans from undermining your ability to govern by your own 'promises made, promises kept' motto before your second term even begins," Duckworth wrote to Trump.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment to Politico.

Reps. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., and Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., have expressed opposition to expanding IVF, saying the treatment "leads to the destruction of innocent human life," Politico said.

The $900 billion NDAA must be passed by the end of the year.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wants President-elect Donald Trump to support legislation that would expand IVF access for military families.
ivf, military, tammy duckworth, donald trump, in vitro fertilization
242
2024-46-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved