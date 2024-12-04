Sen. Duckworth to Trump: Expand IVF for Military

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wants President-elect Donald Trump to support legislation that would expand IVF access for military families.

Duckworth wrote a letter to Trump, encouraging him to endorse provisions in the annual defense policy bill that would expand TRICARE coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility services for military families, Politico reported.

Trump vowed that insurance — or the government — would cover IVF costs after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos are people.

"He made a promise," Duckworth told Politico. "I was super excited when he made that campaign promise."

The House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) include provisions that would offer IVF and other fertility coverage on par with what federal employees receive, Politico reported. Duckworth, though, is worried Republicans could still attempt to take it out of the bill despite the bipartisan support.

"As the leader of the Republican Party, it would be appropriate for you to exercise your influence to prevent Congressional Republicans from undermining your ability to govern by your own 'promises made, promises kept' motto before your second term even begins," Duckworth wrote to Trump.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment to Politico.

Reps. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., and Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., have expressed opposition to expanding IVF, saying the treatment "leads to the destruction of innocent human life," Politico said.

The $900 billion NDAA must be passed by the end of the year.