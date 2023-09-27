×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iss | space | astronaut | frank rubio | russian | cosmonauts

Astronaut Rubio, Two Russian Cosmonauts Return From ISS

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 07:21 AM EDT

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American, and two Russian cosmonauts began their journey back to Earth on Wednesday from the International Space Station (ISS), six months late.

The Soyuz MS-23 undocked from the ISS a minute earlier than scheduled. It will shoot around Earth in orbit and then blast downward into the Earth's atmosphere at 10:55 GMT, said Roscosmos, Russia's space corporation.

"The undocking has taken place," Moscow mission control said.

Rubio, who is 47 and on his first space voyage, is traveling back to Earth with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, 48, and Dmitry Petelin, 40.

Shortly after entering the atmosphere, it will unfurl a parachute and is due to land in the grassland steppe of Kazakhstan, around 91 miles southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan, at 11:17 GMT.

They are six months late to return because their original spacecraft sprang a leak so a replacement had to be sent up to get them back. That gave the two Russians and Rubio an unexpectedly extended mission of 371 days in orbit.

On Sept. 11, Rubio surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by now-retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio is also the first American to spend a full year in space.

Though Rubio broke the American record, he and his Russian colleagues are far from the Russian record.

Valeri Polyakov, a Russian, holds the world record for the longest space journey ever – 437 consecutive days and 18 hours during a Mir space station mission between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov died last September aged 80.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American, and two Russian cosmonauts began their journey back to Earth on Wednesday from the International Space Station (ISS), six months late.
iss, space, astronaut, frank rubio, russian, cosmonauts
273
2023-21-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved