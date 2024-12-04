WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Picks Fmr Rep. Billy Long as IRS Commissioner

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 05:55 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday picked former congressman Billy Long to be commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service tax body.

Trump cited Long's previous experience in real estate and as a business and tax advisor in a post on Truth Social, where he made the announcement:

"I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Billy Long, of the Great State of Missouri, will be appointed to serve as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Billy brings 32 years of experience running his own businesses in Real Estate and, as one of the premier Auctioneers in the Country. He then served 12 years in Congress, because he 'felt it was important for his constituents to have a Representative who has signed the front of a check!'

"Since leaving Congress, Billy has worked as a Business and Tax advisor, helping Small Businesses navigate the complexities of complying with the IRS Rules and Regulations. I have known Billy since 2011 - He is an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress. Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate 'people person,' well respected on both sides of the aisle."

