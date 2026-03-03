US Sinks 17 Ships, Hits 2K Targets; Trump Says Tehran Forces Largely Knocked Out

The U.S. military has destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, and struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran in the opening phase of President Donald Trump’s campaign against Tehran.

The tally came from U.S. Central Command Cmdr. Brad Cooper, Reuters reported.

Cooper said in a video posted to X that Iranian naval operations have effectively been halted across the region’s most critical waterways.

“Today, there is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman,” Cooper said in the video.

The figures underscore the scale of the U.S. offensive ordered by Trump, which administration officials have framed as a direct effort to dismantle the regime’s ability to threaten Americans, Israel and U.S. partners across the Middle East.

CENTCOM has said publicly that the operation is targeting Iranian command-and-control nodes, air defenses, missile and drone launch infrastructure and other military facilities tied to attacks on U.S. forces and allies.

Stars and Stripes reported that U.S. forces used a wide mix of aircraft, ships, missiles and drones in the opening days of the operation and had already surpassed 1,000 strikes early in the campaign as the target list expanded.

President Trump has argued the pace and breadth of the strikes have crippled Tehran’s ability to fight, saying Iran’s military has effectively been “knocked out” and that key systems including its navy, air force, radar network and air defenses have been neutralized, according to reporting by Time.

Military Times and Axios also reported that Trump said U.S. forces destroyed nine Iranian naval ships and that Iran’s naval headquarters had been “largely destroyed,” as he pointed to the naval campaign as evidence the regime is rapidly losing its ability to project power in the region.

The White House has offered no precise timeline for how long the fighting will continue, and administration officials have generally kept their public guidance broad beyond saying the campaign will continue until threats to the United States and its allies are neutralized.

The Guardian reported Monday that Trump suggested the operation could last roughly four weeks, while also signaling the timeline could shift depending on whether Iran continues retaliatory strikes.

Analysts cited in international coverage of the conflict say Iran could still attempt to prolong the confrontation through missile attacks, drones and proxy forces even after suffering heavy losses to conventional military capabilities.

Evidence has also emerged that Tehran has widened its retaliation well beyond Iran’s borders by targeting U.S. facilities and allied countries across the Middle East.

The U.S. State Department said Sunday in a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that Iran had launched “missile and drone attacks” across the region following the American-Israeli strikes.

Al Jazeera reported Sunday that blasts and air defense activity were recorded in several Gulf locations including Dubai, Doha and Manama as Iran continued retaliatory strikes against U.S. assets and partners in the region.

ABC News reported Tuesday that the United States closed its embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait amid escalating attacks and cited U.S. officials who said Iranian drones struck near the U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that an internal State Department alert described structural damage at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh following what it said was a drone attack.

The Guardian also reported Tuesday that Iran’s missile and drone retaliation has targeted U.S. and allied facilities across several Gulf states, and that a drone strike near the U.S. consulate in Dubai prompted an emergency response.

Al-Monitor reported Monday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly claimed strikes on U.S. targets and said its retaliation extended across several Gulf states that host American forces.

The widening footprint of Iran’s missile and drone attacks across multiple countries has reinforced the Trump administration’s argument that the campaign is aimed at preventing a broader regional threat to Americans and U.S. allies.