Trump Floats Wider Europe Troop Pullback After Germany Clash

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would “probably” consider withdrawing U.S. troops from Italy and Spain, broadening a potential drawdown in Europe a day after signaling plans to cut forces in Germany.

Trump’s comment came in response to a question about whether reductions could extend beyond Germany, where he said this week the United States is likely to scale back its military presence.

Reuters reported that Trump indicated Washington is reviewing troop levels in Germany, which hosts the largest contingent of U.S. forces in Europe and serves as a key logistics and operations hub.

The potential pullback follows a public clash with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war, with the two leaders trading sharp remarks over strategy and allied support.

Trump has criticized Berlin and other NATO allies for what he sees as insufficient backing of U.S. efforts tied to the conflict and security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to multiple reports.

Merz, for his part, has emphasized Germany’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance while pushing back on U.S. pressure related to Iran policy, as reported by European and U.S. media.

Trump said earlier this week he would likely move to reduce troops in Germany following the dispute, escalating a long-running argument over burden-sharing within NATO.

Reuters and other outlets have noted that any reduction in Germany could have ripple effects across Europe, where tens of thousands of U.S. troops are stationed, including significant deployments in Italy and Spain.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the value of maintaining large U.S. force levels in allied countries, arguing that partners should take on more of the cost and responsibility for their own defense.

Defense analysts cited in prior coverage warn that a broad withdrawal could complicate U.S. power projection and logistics, given Europe’s role as a staging ground for operations in multiple regions.