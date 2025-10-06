Ipsos: 48 Percent Don't Have Any Money After Bills

Nearly half of Americans have no money remaining after paying their bills, according to the Ipsos Consumer Tracker.

The 48% saying so is a 7-percentage point increase from May.

In addition, 45% said they worry about paying all of their bills each month. That's up 5 percentage points from five months ago and 10 percentage points from April 2024.

Still, 61% of Americans said they can put away at least a small amount of money each month, and 47% said they feel they have enough saved in case something unplanned happens.

People ages 55 and older were likelier than younger Americans to say they have enough saved to cover an unexpected expense.

And despite the stress that can come from such financial difficulties, 76% said they were hopeful for their futures.

The Ipsos Consumer Tracker also showed that 83% said they agree that homeownership is an important part of the American dream. That's up 7 percentage points from December.

Additionally, 62% agree that the government should have an active role in keeping mortgage rates low.

President Donald Trump, thinking similarly, on Sunday urged mortgage financing companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to "get Big Homebuilders going," saying that U.S. builders were "sitting on 2 Million empty lots, a RECORD."

It was unclear exactly what action Trump expected builders or the mortgage giants to take.

The president met in August with top U.S. bank executives to discuss his administration's plans to privatize the finance firms, which guarantee over half the nation's mortgages and have been under federal conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis.

Since April 2020, Ipsos has conducted a biweekly survey about consumer attitudes on a wide range of topics.