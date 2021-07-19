Judge Upholds Indiana University Vaccine Requirements

A federal judge on Sunday ruled that Indiana University may require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from students, faculty and staff before students are allowed to return to campus in the fall.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled that the university’s requirement, which included medical and religious exceptions, was a reasonable requirement to protect the public’s health.

“Progress has been made because of the vaccine, not despite it,” Leichty wrote, according to The Seattle Times. “To the extent that lingering medical and scientific debate remain … the court remains resolved that Indiana University has acted reasonably here in pursuing public health and safety for its campus communities.”

The judge also denied an injunction from eight students that argued the policy was unconstitutional and infringed on their body autonomy and medical privacy.

A spokesperson for the school, Chuck Carney, praised the judge’s ruling in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

“We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return,” Carney said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”

The students’ attorney, conservative activist James Bopp Jr., told the newspaper that he will be appealing the ruling, saying, “We think the court made a fundamental error.”

He added to The New York Times, “What we have here is the government forcing you to do something that you strenuously object to and have your body invaded in the process.”

James G. Hodge, Arizona State University professor of public health law, noted to the Journal that several vaccine requirements, both at schools and at workplaces, have been upheld by federal courts despite challenges.