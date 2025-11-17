WATCH TV LIVE

Indiana Sheriff's Office Handing Out Tickets to Students Who Blurt Out '6-7'

Monday, 17 November 2025 01:26 PM EST

One Indiana sheriff's office is handing out tickets to students who say the viral term "6-7," which exploded in popularity on social media over the summer despite having an unclear meaning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office posted a video last week showing school resource officers handing out tickets to middle school students using the phrase.

"Breaking News: These brave School Resource Officers entered a local elementary school to shut down the usage of the phrase '6 7,'" the post reads.

"Tickets (fake) were handed to as many students using the phrase as possible. We appreciate the support as our SROs work tirelessly to keep parents sane during this time."

The term seems to trace back to rapper Skrilla's song from 2024 called "Doot Doot (6-7)."

That song started appearing in TikTok videos with basketball players, including the NBA's LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7.

Then a boy, now known as "The 6-7 Kid," shouted the ubiquitous phrase while another kid next to him juggled his hands in a video that went viral this year.

That's all it took.

No one knows what it really means, though.

According to Dictionary.com, the phrase could mean "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that" when combined with the juggling hands gesture.

Merriam-Webster calls it a "a nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens."

Some simply use it to frustrate adults when being questioned.

"It's meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot," Dictionary.com said. "Still, it remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters."

Parents and teachers have created their own videos trying to explain the sensation.

Some offer tips on how to stop their kids from repeating it all day long. Others suggest embracing it — even making "6-7" Halloween costumes — so it will become uncool.

Teachers have banned it. Influencers and child psychologists have tried to make sense of it.

It's even spilled over into the NFL as a way to celebrate big plays.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Monday, 17 November 2025 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

