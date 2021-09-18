Indiana University Health Loses 125 Workers Due to Vaccine Mandate

More than 125 Indiana University Health workers lost their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

According to CNN, Berkley Rios, a spokeswoman at Indiana University Health said, "after a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization."

The spokeswoman added, the vacancies "will have a minimal effect on staffing . . . IU Health has been working to hire for positions in areas where team members have shown non-compliance."

According to Indiana University Health's website, the healthcare residence has at least 34,000 employees.

Across the country, more and more companies are requiring employees to be vaccinated. Such companies range from Walmart to Google to Disney.

Last month President Joe Biden announced his administration was working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop a rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to get said employees vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, according to ABC News.

In April, Houston Methodist announced it would be the first hospital network in the country to mandate vaccines for its 26,000 employees or move to fire them if they did not cooperate.