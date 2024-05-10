Human Smuggler Nabbed in Rio Grande Valley

A human smuggling guide was apprehended on the border recently, and cameras caught it all.

NewsNation was embedded with the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) when it apprehended the guide smuggling people from Mexico in the Rio Grande Valley.

The DPS brush team used drones, ATVs, and K-9 units to locate and capture the smuggler, working for several hours as the groups hid, NewsNation reported.

Two other people who crossed the border illegally also were captured, with one of them needing a medical attention due to a heart condition, according to NewsNation.

The guide was arrested for felony human smuggling and jailed, NewsNation said, while the two people who crossed were transported illegally and could be removed.

Texas has seen a sharp decrease this year in the number of encounters between law enforcement and suspected illegal migrants, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Based on data through fiscal year March 2024 compared to March 2023, five regions in the Lone Star State posted double district declines, with the Rio Grande Valley declining 49.5%.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently launched a program to compensate landowners along the Texas-Mexico border for damages to their property that may have been the result of illegal border crossers, smugglers, and drug traffickers.

The Landowner Compensation Program for Texans will reimburse property owners on agriculture land up to $75,000 for repairs not covered by other sources and caused by trespassers in connection with border crime.

According to Paxton's office, Texas taxpayers pay more than $850 million a year on various services to deal with illegal immigration. That figure does not include suspected property damage to those living near the border.

Nearly 7.3 million migrants had illegally crossed the southwest border under Biden's watch through mid-February, a Fox News analysis found.