N.Y. Man Charged With Threatening ICE Officials

A man in upstate New York was arrested and charged earlier this month with threatening on social media to kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, including one post in which he allegedly threatened to target an official's children.

ICE said Wednesday in a news release Tuesday that Matthew White of Jamestown, New York, about 70 miles south of Buffalo, posted a string of threats against federal officials.

On April 18, White, 43, allegedly posted, "Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them."

In another on April 29, White allegedly shared a video clip of Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, posted by X user "America," and commented, "Then understand that if your ICE agents don't show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them."

Also in late April, White posted multiple threatening and violent public comments in response to coverage of several ICE arrest operations, including one inside a Virginia courthouse that month, to which White posted, "I can't wait to put a bullet into this guy's brain, but first his children," according to ICE.

White was arrested July 1 and charged with communicating interstate threats. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. White made an initial court appearance that day in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions, ICE said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Glaberson said that on June 4, White voluntarily spoke with investigators and allowed them to extract and copy the contents of his phone, where investigators recovered a number of threatening posts, WRFA-FM in Jamestown reported.

"The defendant stands accused of making vile threats against officers and agents who risk their lives every day to uphold an oath they swore to protect the public — even those who wish them harm," Erin Keegan, ICE's special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo, said in the news release.

"There is no place in our community for such hate against any human beings, including and especially innocent children. Let it be known, HSI Buffalo is unflinchingly committed to finding and investigating any individuals who threaten, or who are intent on hurting, members of our law enforcement community."

The news of the arrest came as the White House released a document Wednesday blaming "dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat politicians" for a nearly 700% surge in assaults against ICE agents.