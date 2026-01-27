WATCH TV LIVE

Dozens Arrested After Anti-ICE Protest at NYC Hotel

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 09:27 PM EST

Police arrested dozens of demonstrators Tuesday night after an anti-ICE protest erupted outside a Manhattan hotel, authorities said.

The protest broke out at the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue in the Tribeca neighborhood, drawing a large police response as demonstrators gathered near the entrance and refused orders to disperse.

Witnesses said protesters were repeatedly warned for more than 45 minutes to leave the area but failed to comply. Law enforcement officials then moved in to clear the scene and make arrests.

A local ABC affiliate reported that at least 40 people were taken into custody as officers worked to restore order. No injuries were immediately reported.

Police remained on scene late into the evening to prevent further disruptions.


