ICE Agent Suspended for Shoving Woman at NYC Office

Friday, 26 September 2025 02:18 PM EDT

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer is on leave after shoving a woman into a wall and then pushing her to the ground in the hallway of a federal building in New York, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

"The officer's conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Hill.

The incident was caught on camera Thursday.

A video shared on social media shows a woman and a young girl locking arms with a man — reportedly her husband — as he is detained in a hallway at 26 Federal Plaza, ICE's district office in Lower Manhattan.

One agent grabs the woman's hair as someone says, "Just grab her, grab her and pull her away."

The video resumes with her in the hallway speaking to the agent. He then grabs her and forces her several feet down the hallway into a wall. Moments later, he pushes her to the ground.

US
Friday, 26 September 2025 02:18 PM
