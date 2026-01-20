Thousands of ICE, Border Patrol Employees Doxed in Data Leak

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol employees have been exposed in an online doxing campaign.

The announcement follows backlash over the fatal shooting of Minnesotan Renee Good by a federal officer.

Dominick Skinner, founder of ICE List, told the Daily Beast that dissatisfaction within the federal government has intensified since the Minneapolis shooting earlier this year.

The outlet noted that personal information tied to roughly 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol employees, including nearly 2,000 agents in front-line enforcement roles, was leaked by a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower and published online by the activist group.

"It is a sign that people aren't happy within the U.S. government, clearly," Skinner said. "The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people."

Skinner said public reporting of agents' identities has surged since the incident, with tips coming from across the country.

"I've had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbor is an agent," he said.

Skinner said he believes ICE and Border Patrol are in need of reform and described his efforts as a moral stance against the agencies.

"ICE and CBP are in clear need of reform, and I believe working for either is a bad move on a moral level," he said.

Homeland Security officials have condemned the release of agents' personal information, warning that doxing federal law enforcement officers poses serious safety risks and could interfere with ongoing operations.

The campaign comes as tensions remain high over stepped-up immigration enforcement and federal operations in Minnesota following Good's killing.

Law enforcement officials have raised concerns that exposing agents' identities could lead to harassment, intimidation or violence, while critics of federal immigration enforcement argue the disclosures are necessary for accountability.

In October, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that death threats against ICE agents grew 8,000% over the past year.

The controversy underscores the deep divisions surrounding immigration policy and the growing risks faced by federal officers amid escalating political conflict.