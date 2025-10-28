ICE Channels 'Halo' Video Game in New Recruitment Ad

The Department of Homeland Security is tapping into a popular video game to aid its recruitment process, urging potential officers to "Destroy the flood."

The ad says, "finishing this fight," followed by "Destroy the flood. Join.ICE.gov." The ad appears with a graphic over a stylized image of characters on an all-terrain vehicle with the traditional Halo green color in a campaign that was posted Monday evening.

The post has over 20 million impressions as of Tuesday afternoon, with many replies embracing the reference.

The ad follows Microsoft and Halo Studios' announcement that an update of the classic 2001 game will soon launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with added weapons, vehicles, and enemies.

Microsoft's last "Halo" remake was in 2011.

The new ad comes after an official DHS statement reporting that more than 2 million illegal immigrants have left the U.S., with 1.6 million of those deportations being voluntary.

"This is just the beginning. President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem have jump-started an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

"In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump's promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country."

Noem announced in September that ICE had received over 150,000 applications following its offer of a $50,000 signing bonus.