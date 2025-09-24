Illegal Alien Accused of Strangling Infant Sister With Phone Cord in Va.

A horrifying crime in Northern Virginia has uncovered yet another illegal alien who should have been deported years ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A detainer has been lodged by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement against Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, a 21-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who has been charged in the strangulation of his infant sister.

According to Fox 5 DC first responders were on the scene in Leesburg around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 for an unresponsive child. Officials said the child was discovered with a white charging cable wrapped around her neck. The infant was immediatley transported to a hospital. Despite efforts from medical professionals to save her life, the child died on Tuesday evening, Sept. 23.

Court documents say the suspect had fled the scene, later telling a friend he had been "playing with his sister and may have killed her."

Police identified him as the baby's older brother. He has been charged with felony strangulation and is being held without bond.

"What kind of sick monster strangles a defenseless, innocent baby girl with a charging cord?" asked DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"This barbarism has no place in the U.S. ICE lodged an immigration detainer to ensure this heinous criminal is not released on U.S. streets.

"President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem have been clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. We pray for this precious baby."

In February, Noem echoed the remarks, saying in an ad at the time, "If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States."

Records show Mejia-Ayala entered the U.S. as part of a family unit in 2016 and was released into the country by the Obama administration.

In October 2024, the Biden administration dismissed his immigration case, allowing him to remain indefinitely in the U.S. — despite his being previously arrested for reckless driving.

Despite his illegal status in the U.S. and criminal record, the Biden administration categorized Mejia-Ayala as a "non-enforcement priority."

Mejia-Ayala's court date is scheduled for Nov. 13, where he will likely face murder charges.

The report notes that Virginia does not have the death penalty.

The case underscores the stark contrast between the Trump administration and Noem's running of the department and the Biden and Obama years.

Noem, who marked her eight-month anniversary in the role last week, has emphasized strict enforcement against criminal illegal aliens, aligning with Trump's border-security priorities.

Under Noem's leadership at the DHS, there's been a 93% drop in daily encounters with illegal aliens and a 96% drop in daily apprehensions at the border.

The number of illegal aliens released into the U.S. over the past four months? Zero.

The figures for deportations and enforcement are just as historic:

2 million-plus — Illegal aliens who left the U.S. in less than 250 days

2.2 million — Reduction in the foreign-born population since Trump took office

97% — Decline in northbound illegal migration from Central America

422,000-plus — Illegal aliens apprehended since Inauguration Day

70% — Share of ICE arrests involving individuals with criminal charges or convictions

1,000 — Known or suspected terrorists arrested