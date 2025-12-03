WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ice | chicago | police officer | radule bojovic | dhs | operation midway blitz

Suburban Chicago Cop Arrested by ICE Returns to Duty

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 10:47 AM EST

A suburban Chicago police officer who was detained during a high-profile federal immigration enforcement surge in the area has returned to duty, his police department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Radule Bojovic, an officer with the Hanover Park Police Department, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during "Operation Midway Blitz," a monthslong deportation campaign launched by the administration of President Donald Trump in the Chicago area in September.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, announced Bojovic's arrest with much fanfare in a press release on Oct. 16, saying he had overstayed a tourist visa after arriving in the U.S. from Montenegro.

But the Hanover Park Police Department quickly responded with a statement saying Bojovic was working in the country legally, having presented a work authorization card and passed FBI and Illinois State Police background checks.

There was no immediate response to a request seeking comment from ICE.

Bojovic, who was held at a detention center in Brazil, Indiana, according to ICE's online detainee locator, was released on bond on Oct. 31, the Hanover Park Police Department said.

"Given that his bond was not contested and he remains authorized to work by the federal government, the Hanover Park Police Department determined that he may return to work," Deputy Chief Victor DiVito said in the statement.

DiVito said Bojovic would receive back pay for the time he was on leave during his detention.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Reuters as of Nov. 19, ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had arrested more than 4,200 people in the Chicago area during "Operation Midway Blitz."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A suburban Chicago police officer who was detained during a high-profile federal immigration enforcement surge in the area has returned to duty, his police department said in a statement on Tuesday.
ice, chicago, police officer, radule bojovic, dhs, operation midway blitz
273
2025-47-03
Wednesday, 03 December 2025 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved