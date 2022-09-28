×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hurricane ian | biden | storm | desantis

Biden Says He Spoke with Florida Governor About Hurricane Ian

Biden Says He Spoke with Florida Governor About Hurricane Ian
General view of St. Pete Beach bay as strong winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Gerardo Mora/Getty)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:08 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the prior day about Hurricane Ian, adding that the federal government had met every request for help from the coastal state.

Biden also warned oil companies not to use the storm as a pretext to raise gasoline prices, which spiked earlier this year under pressure from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Do not, let me repeat, do not...use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people" Biden said, speaking at a White House event on hunger. "This small temporary storm impact on oil production provides no excuse for price increases at the pump, none," he added.

After days of preparation, Hurricane Ian on Wednesday began lashing Florida's Gulf Coast with powerful winds and drenching rain, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down as the eye of the Category 4 storm lurked just offshore.

Biden described the hurricane as incredibly dangerous and urged Florida residents to obey all warnings related to it. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the prior day about Hurricane Ian, adding that the federal government had met every request for help from the coastal state.
hurricane ian, biden, storm, desantis
171
2022-08-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved