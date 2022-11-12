27 House Races Remain Too Close to Call; GOP Needs 8 for Majority

As former President Donald Trump rails on the slow-walking of election results in key battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, there remain 27 House races still too close to call — mostly in Democrat-run state elections.

Republicans, who have record a net gain thus far of plus-7 seats, have won 210 House races, according to Newsmax's latest projections. Democrats have clinched 198. So, with 27 remaining, Republicans need to go just 8-19 in those final races to secure the 218 seats needed to clinch the majority. Democrats would have to go 20-7.

"It will absolutely come down to California," Cook Political Report's David Wasserman told the L.A. Times. "It's the single largest cluster of races that are too close to call. It could remain that way for several days."

Here are the 11 races in which Republicans are leading:

Colorado District 3 – Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leading Democrat Adam Frisch by 1,122 votes. California District 27 – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., leads by nearly 12 percentage points. California District 45 – Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., leads by more than 8 points. California District 22 – Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., leads by more than 5 points. California District 41 – Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., leads by 1,598 votes. California District 13 – Republican John Duarte leads by 84 votes. California District 3 – Republican Kevin Kiley leads by almost 6 points. Oregon District 5 – Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer leads by little more than 2.3 percentage points. New York District 19 – Republican Marcus Molinaro leads by more than 2 percentage points. New York District 22 – Republican Brandon Williams leads by 3,925 votes. New York District 4 – Republican Anthony D'Esposito leads by nearly 4 points.

Here are 14 races where Democrats are leading:

Alaska's lone House seat – Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in the ranked-choice voting format, which would need Begich or Palin voters to have the other ranked No. 2 on their ballot by a vast majority. That will not be decided until Nov. 23. Maine District 2 – Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, leads Bruce Poliquin by less than 4 point. Arizona District 1 – Democrat Jevin Hodge leads Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., by 4,029 votes. Washington District 3 – Democrat Marie Pérez leads Republican Joe Kent by 4,959 votes. Oregon District 6 – Democrat Andrea Salinas leads Republican Mike Erickson by 4,058 votes. California District 49 – Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., leads Republican Brian Maryoff by 9,073 votes. California District 9 – Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., leads Republican Tom Patti by more than 12 points. California District 26 – Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., leads Republican Matt Jacobs by more than 8 points. California District 21 – Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., leads Republican Michael Maher by around 9 points. California District 16 – Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., leads by more than 17 points. California District 6 – Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., leads by more than 12 points. California District 15 – Democrat Kevin Mullin leads by more than 12 points. California District 47 – Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., leads Republican Scott Baugh by 4,555 votes. California District 41 – Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., leads Republican Aja Smith by more than 13 points. California District 34 – Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., leads by almost 6 points.

The Senate still remains in the balance, and could even be won before Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

With Republicans and Democrats both holding 49 Senate seats after Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was projected to win his reelection over Blake Masters, the race for Senate in Nevada keeps the majority in the balance. Democrats only need to get to 50 because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

Republican Adam Laxalt leads incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., by just 862 votes.