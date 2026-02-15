WATCH TV LIVE

Homan: 'Small' Security Force Will Remain in Minn. After Drawdown

Sunday, 15 February 2026 04:24 PM EST

White House border czar Tom Homan on Sunday said more than 1,000 immigration agents have left Minnesota's Twin Cities area and hundreds more will depart in the days ahead as part of the Trump administration's drawdown of its immigration enforcement surge.

A "small" security force will stay for a short period to protect remaining immigration agents and will respond "when our agents are out and they get surrounded by agitators and things get out of control," Homan told CBS' "Face the Nation."

He did not define "small."

He also said agents will keep investigating fraud allegations as well as the anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a church service.

"We already removed well over 1,000 people, and as of Monday, Tuesday, we'll remove several hundred more," Homan said. "We'll get back to the original footprint."

Thousands of officers were sent to the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Metro Surge.

The Department of Homeland Security said it was its largest immigration enforcement operation ever and proved successful.

The crackdown came under increasing criticism — along with cheers by supporters of President Donald Trump — as the situation grew more volatile.

Protests became common, especially after  two U.S. citizens were killed. A network of residents worked to help immigrants, warn of approaching agents, or film immigration officers' actions.

The shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers drew condemnation and raised questions over officers' conduct, prompting changes to the operation.

Homan announced last week that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota immediately, but that still left more than 2,000 in the state. He said Thursday that a "significant drawdown" was already underway and would continue through this week.

Homan said enforcement would not stop in the Twin Cities and that mass deportations will continue across the country. Officers leaving Minnesota will report back to their stations or be assigned elsewhere.

When asked if future deployments could match the scale of the Twin Cities operation, Homan said "it depends on the situation."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 15 February 2026 04:24 PM
