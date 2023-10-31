×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hollywood | union | strike | actors | sag | studios

Striking US Actors Union Says Major Issues Still Unresolved With Studios

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 08:02 AM EDT

Striking Hollywood actors and studios remain far apart on key issues and will meet Tuesday, the actors union said late Monday.

"While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues, the union said in an update to its members.

When asked about speculation that negotiations could be over by Halloween, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland also said major issues have yet to be resolved.

"I don't think we can put a timeline on it at this point," Crabtree-Ireland told Reuters.

A representative for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the union made a comprehensive counteroffer to AMPTP, the group representing Walt Disney Netflix and other major media companies.

The two sides had suspended talks earlier this month as they clashed over streaming revenue, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Striking Hollywood actors and studios remain far apart on key issues and will meet Tuesday, the actors union said late Monday.
hollywood, union, strike, actors, sag, studios
169
2023-02-31
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved