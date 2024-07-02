New York Court Disbars Rudy Giuliani

The New York Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred following repeated false statements to federal courts regarding the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This decision marks a significant fall from grace for Giuliani, who was once hailed as "America's mayor" and earned national acclaim for his leadership in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

The court's unanimous, unsigned opinion cited Giuliani's false and perjurious statements about the election, highlighting his misuse of his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and his campaign.

Giuliani's New York law license was suspended in 2021 for similar reasons, and the current decision is effective immediately, removing him from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in New York, Politico reported.

A spokesperson for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, expressed the former mayor's intention to appeal the decision, labeling it "objectively flawed." He urged the legal community to oppose what he described as a "politically and ideologically corrupted decision."

Giuliani's attorney, Arthur Aidala, said they "put up a valiant effort" to prevent the disbarment but "saw the writing on the wall."

In a post on X, Giuliani condemned the decision:

"I'm not surprised that I've been disbarred by a Bar Ass'n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time.

Judges, like [Judge Juan] Merchan and [Judge Arthur] Engoron in NYC are selected by local Democrat bosses. These judges, just like in a one party Communist dictatorship, are not really elected but selected by the Democrat local bosses and often run unopposed. The case is based on an activist complaint, replete with false arguments, a hearing officer who was a former judge from the same corrupt Democrat selection process, and a tape with almost 1/4th of the most critical parts erased and covered up by either the Chief NY Bar 'persecutor' and his staff, or the Sec'y of State of Georgia."

"The seriousness of [Giuliani's] misconduct cannot be overstated," the five-judge appellate panel wrote, determining that Giuliani "repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to federal court, state lawmakers, the public, and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, baselessly attacking and undermining the integrity of this country's electoral process."

Giuliani is also facing disbarment proceedings in Washington, D.C., where his license has been suspended pending a final decision by the D.C. Court of Appeals.

In addition to his disbarment, Giuliani faces significant legal and financial challenges. Last year, he lost a $148 million defamation lawsuit filed by two Atlanta election workers he had falsely accused of fraud. Shortly afterward, he filed for bankruptcy.

Giuliani has signaled his intention to appeal the disbarment ruling, with Goodman saying, "We will be appealing this objectively flawed decision in hopes that the appellate process will restore integrity into our system of justice."