House Intel Chair Calls for Havana Syndrome Report Retraction

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford, R-Ark., has asked for the 2023 Intelligence Community Assessment to be recalled saying it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the events reported as possible anomalous health incidents.

"ICAs carry a great deal of weight, particularly when declassified as part of a public messaging effort, as was done with the AHI ICA," he wrote in a post on X on Sunday following the death of former National Security Agency employee Mike Beck.

"This flawed document has caused serious harm to some of our nation's bravest."

Beck suffered from Parkinson's disease. He told CBS News in 2019 he was the subject of a microwave weapon attack while in a "hostile country."

AHIs are unexplained medical events, usually reported by groups of people in the same place and time, who suddenly experience symptoms like dizziness, headaches, nausea, ear pain, ringing in the ears, pressure sensations, or cognitive "fog."

They are best known to the public because of "Havana syndrome," the nickname given to a wave of reports starting in 2016 involving U.S. diplomats and intelligence personnel overseas.

The U.S. government has confirmed hundreds of reported incidents among U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, military personnel, and family members since 2016.

Multiple U.S. agencies, including the State Department, Department of War, and the intelligence community, have investigated these reports. Reviews have confirmed symptoms and medical impacts, but no consistent single cause has been definitively identified for all cases.

The 2023 assessment, led by the Central Intelligence Agency and six other intel agencies, said "most IC agencies have concluded that it is 'very unlikely' a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported."

Crawford said his committee's investigation into the IC's handling of the AHI challenge "continues."

"Over the last few months, our team has conducted an additional 17 transcribed interviews or depositions, met with senior administration officials, and issued the first criminal referral of the three-year investigation," he said.

"We will not stop until oversight has effectively corrected all issues identified pursuant to the investigation."