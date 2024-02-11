×
Tags: hamas | terrorists | negotiating | hostages | biden administration | israel | war

US Sees 'Real Progress' on Deal With Hamas Terrorists

Sunday, 11 February 2024 02:38 PM EST

Negotiators working on a phased framework deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by the Islamist Hamas terrorist group in Gaza have made "real progress" over the last few weeks, a senior Biden administration official said Sunday.

The hostage release deal was the main focus of a 45-minute telephone call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, although there were still some "significant" gaps to close, the official said, adding, "It's pretty much there."

Biden in the call stressed the United States did not support Israeli military operations in Rafah under the current circumstances, with some 1.3 million people sheltering there "with nowhere to go."

US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

