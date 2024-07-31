Hamas Sympathizers Flood Times Square, Support Slain Leader

Anti-Israel protesters held a demonstration in Times Square on Wednesday, displaying a portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and waving a flag associated with the terrorist group.

The rally, marked by provocative symbols and chants, drew significant attention and counterprotests, the New York Post reported.

Participants chanted "Free Palestine" while one protester held up a flag representing Hamas. Another demonstrator wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat with a yellow headband symbolizing Hezbollah, held a photo of Haniyeh.

Hamas' top political leader was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said.

Another protester held a portrait of Haniyeh, while others waved Palestinian flags. Across the street, counterprotesters displayed Israeli flags in response.

During the protest, New York City police arrested an individual for attempting to burn an Israeli flag, as shown in a video posted by Ali "@MerruX" on X.

The demonstration took place less than 24 hours after Haniyeh's death in an airstrike at his Tehran residence. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran and Hamas have pointed fingers at Israel.

New York City has seen a surge in anti-Israel protests in recent months following a deadly attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people in Israel, prompting a large-scale Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.