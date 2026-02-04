Poll: GOP Voters Support US-Made Solar

A new national poll finds strong support for utility-scale solar energy among Republican voters, particularly when the technology is manufactured in the United States and free of Chinese ties.

The survey, conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates and commissioned by First Solar Inc., polled 800 Republicans, Republican-leaning independents, and voters who supported President Donald Trump, a group identified as "GOP."

The results show a majority of those voters favor the use of utility-scale solar energy, with support increasing sharply under certain conditions.

According to the poll, 51% of GOP voters support utility-scale solar, compared with those opposed, giving solar a margin of support of more than 20 points.

When respondents were told that the solar panels would be American-made and have no connection to China, support rose to 70%, while opposition dropped to 19%.

The survey also found broad agreement that solar should be part of a wider energy strategy. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said the United States needs all forms of electricity generation, including utility-scale solar, to help lower electricity costs, while 22% disagreed.

Nearly 8 in 10 respondents, or 79%, said the government should allow all forms of electricity generation, including solar, to compete without political interference, compared with 11% who disagreed.

The poll suggests the issue could influence voting behavior.

A majority of GOP voters said they would be more likely to support a congressional candidate who backs an "all-of-the-above" energy agenda that includes solar energy. Similarly, 51% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports an American company building a solar panel manufacturing plant in the United States.

Pollsters Tony Fabrizio, David Lee and Travis Tunis said the findings reflect voter priorities around cost and independence.

"GOP voters want America to have energy independence and for their electric bills to be affordable," they said, adding that voters view utility-scale solar as part of that solution, especially when the panels are made domestically.

First Solar executive vice president Samantha Sloan said the data shows clear backing for American-based solar manufacturing.

She said the company supports a "commonsense approach" that includes multiple energy sources to drive economic growth and energy security.

First Solar has manufactured in the United States since 2002 and currently operates five manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Louisiana and Ohio, with a sixth under construction in South Carolina.

The company expects the new plant to begin operations in the second half of 2026 and boost domestic production capacity to 17.7 gigawatts by 2027.

The poll was conducted Jan. 19–21, 2026, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46%.