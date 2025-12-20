WATCH TV LIVE

Google Warns US Visa Holders Against International Travel

Saturday, 20 December 2025 10:14 AM EST

Alphabet's Google has advised some employees on U.S. visas to avoid international travel due to delays at embassies, Business Insider reported Friday, citing an internal email.

The ‍email, sent by the company's outside counsel BAL Immigration Law on Thursday, warned staff ⁠who need a visa stamp to reenter the United States not to leave the country because visa processing ​times have lengthened, the report said.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some U.S. embassies and consulates ‍face visa appointment delays of up to 12 months, the ⁠memo said, warning that international travel will "risk an extended stay outside the US," according to the report.

The Trump administration this month announced increased vetting of applicants ⁠for H-1B visas for highly ​skilled workers, including ⁠screening social media accounts.

The H-1B visa program, widely used by the U.S. ‍technology sector to hire skilled workers from India and China, has been under ‌the spotlight after the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee for new applications this year.

In September, Google's parent ⁠company ​Alphabet had strongly advised ‍its employees to avoid international travel and urged H-1B visa holders to remain in the ‍U.S., according to an email seen by Reuters.

