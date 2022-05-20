×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: golf | injury | espn anchor | jon rahm | sage steele

Report: ESPN Anchor Injured by Errant Jon Rahm Drive

Report: ESPN Anchor Injured by Errant Jon Rahm Drive
Sage Steele (Getty Images)

Friday, 20 May 2022 08:08 PM

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is out of the hospital and back home after a poorly hit tee shot by Jon Rahm struck her in the face on Thursday during the opening round of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

The New York Post reported Steele was in the credentialed media area of the gallery when Rahm's drive on the third hole went way left and into the crowd. A golf writer on the scene reported a witness said Steele was "on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area" and that blood covered her hands.

The Post said she walked off on her own but was hospitalized and since has returned home to Connecticut to continue her recovery.

After hitting the drive, Rahm yelled "fore left."

Per reports, both Rahm and the ESPN announcers were unaware at the time that the ball had hit anyone. It traveled 281 yards at a speed of 181 mph but bounced back into the fairway, apparently after striking Steele.

An ESPN representative declined The Post's request for a comment, and Steele, 49, has not discussed the incident on her social media.

She was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa to anchor "SportsCenter" on site.

Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, sued the network last month. She contends she was suspended after making comments about the company's vaccine mandate on the podcast of former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
ESPN anchor Sage Steele is out of the hospital and back home after a poorly hit tee shot by Jon Rahm struck her in the face on Thursday during the opening round of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.
golf, injury, espn anchor, jon rahm, sage steele
237
2022-08-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved