Sisters Launch Fundraiser After Defacing Charlie Kirk Memorial

Two sisters have turned to GoFundMe after being arrested for defacing a memorial for Charlie Kirk in Arkansas.

Kerri Rollo, 23, and her sister, Kaylee, 22, were arrested after they vandalized the memorial for the slain conservative leader, which was erected outside the Benton County Courthouse, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The sisters are charged with criminal mischief, while Kaylee was also charged with obstruction of governmental operations.

Following the arrest, Kerri was fired from her job. The GoFundMe launched by Kaylee has raised more than $19,000.

"We have been threatened, doxed, harassed and fired," Kaylee wrote.

Some of the donations were done by conservatives, who mocked the sisters in the comments.

"You got what you deserved. I hope when you pass your family has to see someone destroy your memorial, which based on the video you probably won't have one," one person, who donated $5 wrote.

"Only low life humans would do such a thing to another human, let alone a father. All because you didn't agree with what he believed. Freedom of speech is what you are fighting for but destroy something based on someone else's."

Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said the sisters were trampling on Benton County values.

"Everyone has a right to be able to express their freedom of expression. But what the issue is, is when you trample on someone's memorial, the human act of grieving," Bollinger said to 40/29 News, "you're not just trampling on their freedom of expression; you're trampling on the memory of a person. You're trampling on our Benton County values."