Georgia Deputies Find Drug Stash During Hurricane Cleanup

Deputies in Washington County, Georgia, stumbled upon a stockpile of illicit drugs, and the sheriff's department is inviting whoever lost the stash to "claim ownership" at the address where the items were found.

"While in Davisboro last week during storm response, deputies located these items in a clearing off Highway 231 near Washington State Prison," the Washington County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "If you would like to claim ownership of these packages, please come see us at 733 Kaolin Road, Sandersville, Georgia."

The post included several pictures of the items found in bags from the Supreme clothing brand, such as marijuana, including commercially packaged THC edibles, and prescription medications. Marijuana is illegal in most of Georgia, with some large cities like Atlanta having decriminalized the possession of small amounts of the drug.