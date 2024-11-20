FBI: Georgia Poll Worker Threatened to Bomb Polling Place

A 25-year-old former Georgia poll worker was charged on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for mailing a letter where he threatened to bomb a polling location, the Justice Department said.

Nicholas Wimbish, a Milledgeville resident, was previously arrested on Monday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

Wimbish was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on Wednesday, Oct. 16, when he had a verbal altercation with a voter, authorities explained.

Later that evening, Wimbish conducted online research to determine what information about himself would be publicly available, authorities revealed. The following day, Wimbish mailed a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections superintendent, purportedly from a "Jones County Voter," authorities said.

The letter was made to look like it came from a voter disparaging Wimbish as a poll worker. The letter said Wimbish and others "should look over their shoulder," that "I know where they go," that "I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them," and that the "young men will get beatdown if they fight me" and "will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back."

The letter also threatened to "rage rape" the "ladies" and warned them to "watch every move they make and look over their shoulder," authorities added. The letter concluded with a handwritten note, "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe," authorities said.

Wimbish falsely told the FBI that he believed the Jones County voter he interacted with sent the letter and that he had not conducted online research on himself, authorities said, adding that the letter was found on Wimbish's computer.

Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.