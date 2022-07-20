Group Accuses Pediatric Association of Suppressing Call to Reconsider Transgender Treatments

Genspect, an organization advocating for "evidence-based" approaches to gender distress, accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of suppressing a proposed March 31 resolution for a "rigorous systematic review" to manage gender dysphoria.

The proposed resolution submitted to the academy during its 2022 leadership conference called for the professional association to review evidence from stakeholders – including mental health and medical clinicians, parents, and patients, who have a variety of views and experiences dealing with gender dysphoria treatments – to reevaluate its 2018 policy of gender affirmation.

The academy, which is comprised of 67,000 pediatricians "committed to the optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults," said in a 2018 study there was an "urgent need" for healthcare providers to work with patients and parents independently and collaboratively on gender transition planning, and the importance of affirming care.

In the years since the policy was enacted, the academy has opposed state legislation that limits, or restrict discussions of gender transitioning, such as an Alabama law in April that would make discussing transitioning with students outside of parents a felony.

"Pediatricians are dedicated to the well-being of all children. Laws like these directly interfere with their ability to keep their patients healthy and provide evidence-based care," academy CEO and Executive Vice President Mark Del Monte said in a press release in April. "This legislation targets vulnerable young people and puts them at great risk of physical and mental harm. Pediatricians are committed to caring for all children. Criminalizing evidence-based, medically necessary services is dangerous to their patients and profession."

Genspect called on the organization to take up the new resolution to review the policy and look at the evidence about transitioning, rather than "suppressing" the March request.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is suppressing support for Resolution 27, a call by member pediatricians for rigorous systematic review of evidence and policy update for management of pediatric gender dysphoria," the group posted on Twitter on Tuesday, writing in its response to the academy, "which incorrectly promulgates the notion that 'gender affirmative' psychosocial and medical interventions are the only acceptable treatment for gender dysphoric youth. This resolution is timely: thousands of young adults are coming forward on the Detrans subreddit and other social media platforms describing their regret."

The group, which is made of pediatricians, parents, and others, said in the response that many of these "transitioning" patients recover from their confusion and move on successfully without treatments.

"It is long past due for the AAP to address this issue, and we were pleased to see that Resolution 27, introduced by several AAP pediatrician members, finally addressed this," the response said. "However, we were very disappointed to learn that the AAP leadership chose to specifically disallow pediatrician comments on Resolution 27, omitting it from the list in the link sent to pediatricians soliciting their comments. We understand that this is due to a "new rule" that "unsponsored" resolutions cannot be commented on."