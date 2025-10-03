Netanyahu: Israel to Act on Phase One of Trump Plan After Hamas Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel is preparing to move immediately on the first phase of President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan, after Hamas announced it would accept at least part of the proposal.

"Following Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of President Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages," Netanyahu said in remarks translated and published by Newsmax. He added that Israel would proceed "in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision."

What Phase One Entails

According to the Associated Press, the first stage of Trump's plan requires an immediate ceasefire paired with the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages within 72 hours. Al Jazeera reported that Israel, in turn, would release 250 prisoners serving life terms as well as 1,700 Palestinians detained since Oct. 7, 2023, including women and children. Reuters said the deal also covers the return of remains: for each Israeli hostage whose body is returned, Israel would release the remains of 15 Palestinians.

Newsweek noted that Phase One would open the door to massive humanitarian aid, with Gaza's hospitals, power stations, and infrastructure receiving immediate assistance once the ceasefire is declared.

Hamas' Response

On Thursday, Hamas publicly confirmed it would accept parts of the plan. A Hamas spokesman told Al Jazeera that the group is prepared to release the remaining hostages and transfer governing authority in Gaza to a technocratic administration, but added that other provisions, particularly those concerning disarmament, "require further consultation."

The Associated Press reported that Hamas has not agreed to dismantle its military wing — the issue that Israeli leaders consistently cite as central to any lasting peace. Still, Reuters noted that this is the first time Hamas has publicly stated a readiness to release all remaining hostages under a U.S.-brokered framework.

Trump Urges Bombing Halt

Trump, in comments posted to his Truth Social account and reported by both the Associated Press and Reuters, urged Israel to suspend its bombing campaign in Gaza to facilitate the safe release of hostages. "Stop the bombing now so that the hostages can be freed," Trump wrote, adding that Hamas' partial acceptance signaled an opening for "lasting peace."

Politico reported that Trump has given Hamas a deadline of 6 p.m. Sunday, Washington time, to agree to the plan, warning that if it does not, "all hell will break out."

Netanyahu's Position and Roadblocks

Netanyahu's remarks reflect cautious optimism. While welcoming Hamas' apparent willingness to release captives, he underscored that Israel's broader goals remain unchanged — the dismantling of Hamas' military infrastructure and securing long-term safety for Israeli citizens. Israeli media, including Israel Hayom, have reported that members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition are skeptical of Hamas' promises and want no concessions without concrete proof of disarmament.

Significant obstacles remain. Reuters reported that Hamas is still refusing full demilitarization, which Israeli officials view as essential. The Associated Press noted that regional actors like Egypt and Qatar back the U.S. plan, while Iran has opposed it outright. The BBC said Palestinian Authority leaders are wary of being sidelined by a deal that elevates a technocratic administration in Gaza.

For now, Netanyahu's translated remarks carried by Newsmax underscore Israel's readiness to act on the hostages issue. But whether Phase One becomes a stepping stone toward a broader ceasefire or collapses under mistrust and regional pressures will depend on the next 72 hours of diplomacy and compliance.