Newsom Targets Newsmax as 'Sick, Enemy of American People'

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has again taken to social media — this time with a particularly pointed post accusing Newsmax of being "sick" and labeling the conservative outlet an "enemy of the American people."

The jarring message, punctuated with a bizarre reference to HBO that left many scratching their heads, is just the latest example of the governor's eccentric and combative tone.

In the post shared from his official press office X account, Newsom wrote:

"I AM HEREBY PUTTING THE FAKE NEWS ON NOTICE! FOX NEWS (EDITS THE TAPES), BREITBART (LOONS!), DAILY CALLER (CONSPIRACY PEDDLERS!), TOMI LAHREN'S "OUTKICK" (TOILET REVIEWS! TIME TO FLUSH!) NEWSNATION (NOT EVEN AVAILABLE ACROSS THE NATION) NEWSMAX (NEW HBO NAME?) AND NYPOST (HORRIBLE PHOTOS, REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG) ARE ALL SICK. THEY ARE NOT MY ENEMY, THEY ARE THE ENEMY OF YOU, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!! — GCN"

Observers noted that the addition of HBO into a tirade aimed at conservative media seemed unrelated to any criticism or commentary on the cable network — prompting bewildered reactions across social media.

This isn't the first time Newsom has taken aim at conservative news organizations.

The governor has also publicly condemned the Trump administration's broader tactics, accusing it of conducting a "systemic war ... on culture, on history, on science, on knowledge itself" — calling out efforts to "delegitimize news organizations," and denouncing perceived attacks on democratic institutions.

Amid these media feuds, Newsom's official and personal X accounts have become tools for high-profile trolling aimed at President Donald Trump and his allies.

For instance, he responded to Trump's threat to deploy federal troops to California by posting a photo of sleeping National Guard soldiers — referencing a prior deployment in Los Angeles during tense protests.

Accompanying the image, Newsom quipped, "So you can have them sleep on the floor again? We're good."