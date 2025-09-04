WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gavin newsom | attacks | newsmax | social media | conservative | media

Newsom Targets Newsmax as 'Sick, Enemy of American People'

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 10:38 PM EDT

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has again taken to social media — this time with a particularly pointed post accusing Newsmax of being "sick" and labeling the conservative outlet an "enemy of the American people."

The jarring message, punctuated with a bizarre reference to HBO that left many scratching their heads, is just the latest example of the governor's eccentric and combative tone.

In the post shared from his official press office X account, Newsom wrote:

"I AM HEREBY PUTTING THE FAKE NEWS ON NOTICE! FOX NEWS (EDITS THE TAPES), BREITBART (LOONS!), DAILY CALLER (CONSPIRACY PEDDLERS!), TOMI LAHREN'S "OUTKICK" (TOILET REVIEWS! TIME TO FLUSH!) NEWSNATION (NOT EVEN AVAILABLE ACROSS THE NATION) NEWSMAX (NEW HBO NAME?) AND NYPOST (HORRIBLE PHOTOS, REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG) ARE ALL SICK. THEY ARE NOT MY ENEMY, THEY ARE THE ENEMY OF YOU, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!! — GCN"

Observers noted that the addition of HBO into a tirade aimed at conservative media seemed unrelated to any criticism or commentary on the cable network — prompting bewildered reactions across social media.

This isn't the first time Newsom has taken aim at conservative news organizations.

The governor has also publicly condemned the Trump administration's broader tactics, accusing it of conducting a "systemic war ... on culture, on history, on science, on knowledge itself" — calling out efforts to "delegitimize news organizations," and denouncing perceived attacks on democratic institutions.

Amid these media feuds, Newsom's official and personal X accounts have become tools for high-profile trolling aimed at President Donald Trump and his allies.

For instance, he responded to Trump's threat to deploy federal troops to California by posting a photo of sleeping National Guard soldiers — referencing a prior deployment in Los Angeles during tense protests.

Accompanying the image, Newsom quipped, "So you can have them sleep on the floor again? We're good."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has again taken to social media - this time with a particularly pointed post accusing Newsmax of being "sick" and labeling the conservative outlet an "enemy of the American people."
gavin newsom, attacks, newsmax, social media, conservative, media
306
2025-38-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved