Franklin Publisher Blasts 'Violent' Use of Character's Image

Kids Can Press — the publisher of the children's book series "Franklin the Turtle" — slammed the "unauthorized" use of the character after War Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a meme on social media showing Franklin using a rocket-propelled grenade launcher to target drug-smuggling vessels.

On Sunday, Hegseth shared a mock cover of a children's book, titled "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists," on X, showing the main character standing on the landing skid of a helicopter, firing at armed narcotics traffickers below. Franklin, who usually sports a red baseball cap, is wearing military-style attire, including a helmet, in the image.

Hegseth captioned the picture, "For your Christmas wish list," and tagged U.S. Southern Command, which oversees American defense operations, security cooperation, and regional partnerships in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

The Pentagon chief's post referenced the Trump administration's series of strikes — dubbed Operation Southern Spear — in the Caribbean targeting boats identified by U.S. intelligence as carrying illicit drugs toward America.

"Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity," Kids Can Press wrote in a statement on X Monday.

"We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin's name or image, which directly contradicts these values," the publisher added.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Hegseth directed a follow-up strike to kill any survivors of a Sept. 2 attack on a boat off the Trinidad coast. Responding to the report, the White House said Monday that a Navy admiral acted "within his authority and the law" when he ordered a second strike on the vessel.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Hegseth authorized U.S. Special Operations Command head Adm. Frank Bradley "to conduct these kinetic strikes."

"Adm. Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," Leavitt said Monday.

Her comments come as lawmakers from both parties have called for congressional reviews of the military strikes, which have killed more than 80 people in recent months.

The Franklin book series teaches young readers about navigating life's various experiences and challenges, such as going to school and riding a bike.