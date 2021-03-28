Record Nashville Flood Leaves 4 Dead, 130 Rescued

The last time a devastating flood hit Nashville was in early May 2010, it saturated the city with 13.57 inches of rain but united the community. It caused the death of 26 people and damaged or destroyed almost 11,000 properties, causing more than $2 billion in private property damage.

Hundreds of citizens rebuilt their homes and their lives, and the metro government worked to improve emergency preparedness and planned for Nashville’s long-term recovery.

NBC News reports that the Metro Nashville Police Department found one man dead in a Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next, another was found dead at a golf course. Police believe he wAnother deluge this weekend caused record flooding which has devastated Nashville, killing four people and causing 130 others to be rescued from high waters which was triggered by several inches of rainfall.as "swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road," according to a statement. Two others, a man and a woman, were also found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area in south Nashville, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department and water rescue teams have rescued at least 130 people from their cars and homes, NBC reports. According to the NFD, mudslides trapped multiple people in their homes.

NFD said that two larger creek basins — Mill Creek and Whites Creeks — have crested “at levels above minor flood and moderate flood stages.”

“The water level in those creeks is dropping, will continue to drop as we enter the morning hours and the storm system has passed,” NFD said.

The Hill reported that as of Sunday, Nashville remained under a flash flood warning and that the Harpeth River basin may still rise.

“Because of the sheer size of the Harpeth River basin, there is a massive amount of water that must make its way from smaller tributaries and rivers into the main stem of the Harpeth, so we will be watching the river to more accurately determine the flood potential for those vulnerable areas,” the NWS said.

In response to this disaster, John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville tweeted, “Today, I signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding in Nashville, as we seek state and federal resources to assist Davidson County.

Nashville received more than 7 inches of rain, the second-highest two-day rainfall total ever recorded, Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference Sunday.

Ebony Northern said a normally tame creek running through her Nashville apartment complex swiftly rose after heavy rain started late Saturday night. Within an hour or so, she could see some first-floor units in other parts of the complex being flooded. She said people moved to the second floor and she also heard calls for boats come in over the fire department scanner.

“The units are a mess. Some of the outside air conditioning units have floated off,” she said Sunday morning.

She said the American Red Cross arrived to assist her neighbors.

At least one church canceled in-person Palm Sunday services. The New Tribe Church in Mt. Juliet said on Facebook that knee-deep water flooded the building, busted out the glass of its front entrance and sent chairs through a hallway.

“I am smiling but our hearts are devastated,” Pastor Jarod Smith said at the start of an online service. “We are standing in our worship center and there’s just not enough words to describe what it actually looks like.”

The Associated Press contributed.